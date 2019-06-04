 TMT opponents upset over rules UH is proposing for Mauna Kea
  Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Hawaii News

TMT opponents upset over rules UH is proposing for Mauna Kea

  By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.

Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope were outraged that rules the University of Hawaii is proposing for Mauna Kea governing public and commercial activity would exempt the university and hurt Native Hawaiians. Read more

Chef Mavro sells restaurant; will stay in kitchen

