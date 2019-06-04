John John Florence wins Margaret River Pro surfing title

Hawaii’s John John Florence took down Kolohe Andino in the Margaret River Pro finals in West Australia on Monday, winning the World Surf League Championship Tour event for the second time. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.