 John John Florence wins Margaret River Pro surfing title
  • Tuesday, June 4, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii Beat | Sports

John John Florence wins Margaret River Pro surfing title

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s John John Florence took down Kolohe Andino in the Margaret River Pro finals in West Australia on Monday, winning the World Surf League Championship Tour event for the second time. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - June 3, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - June 4, 2019

Scroll Up