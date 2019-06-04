 Raising of UH student athletic fees to be discussed
  Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Raising of UH student athletic fees to be discussed

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

While 73% of University of Hawaii student respondents agree athletics enhances the school’s image and 49% agree they add value to the Manoa experience, 65% say they oppose an increase in student fees to help pay for sports. Read more

