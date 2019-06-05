Katherine Kealoha’s grandmother gives tearful testimony

Florence M. Puana, a 99-year-old great-great-great-grandmother with an eighth-grade education, testified in a videotaped deposition aired Tuesday that she trusted her attorney/granddaughter, Katherine Kea­loha, to manage a reverse mortgage on Puana’s home only to discover that $23,976.69 of the money went to a lavish breakfast for then-Police Chief Louis Kealoha at the Sheraton Waikiki. Read more