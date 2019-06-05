 Land auction involving Facebook CEO gets court’s OK
  • Wednesday, June 5, 2019
  • 76°
Hawaii News

Land auction involving Facebook CEO gets court’s OK

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.

A retired University of Hawaii professor Tuesday bid nearly $2.2 million to wrest 2 acres of land on Kauai from a few hundred family members in a forced court auction initiated partly by Facebook’s billionaire CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Read more

Previous Story
Motorists can now book license renewal appointments 6 months out

Scroll Up