 Leaks detected in deck of Honolulu rail line
  • Wednesday, June 5, 2019
  • 76°
Hawaii News

Leaks detected in deck of Honolulu rail line

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:16 p.m.

The concrete deck of the elevated Honolulu rail line has cracks in a “handful” of areas that have been allowing rain to leak into the hollow interior of the structure, according to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Read more

Previous Story
Motorists can now book license renewal appointments 6 months out

Scroll Up