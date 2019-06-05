 Lodging industry mounts opposition to rise in property tax
  Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Hawaii News

Lodging industry mounts opposition to rise in property tax

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.

Let the battle of the mayors begin. Former Mayor Mufi Hannemann and Mayor Kirk Caldwell are on opposite sides of a proposal to raise the city’s property tax on hotels. Read more

