 Former prep standout Bailey Choy joins the University of Hawaii volleyball team
  • Wednesday, June 5, 2019
  • 76°
Sports

Former prep standout Bailey Choy joins the University of Hawaii volleyball team

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.

When Bailey Choy filled out her athletic bio questionnaire as an incoming freshman at Utah, the 2015 Star-Advertiser player of the year in volleyball listed her setting idol as her sports hero: Robyn Ah Mow. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up