 HPU wins PacWest Hawaii Challenge
  • Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Hawaii Beat | Sports

HPU wins PacWest Hawaii Challenge

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii Pacific University won bragging rights among the three local NCAA Division II schools by claiming the 2018-19 PacWest Hawaii Challenge, as announced by the Pacific West Conference on Tuesday. Read more

