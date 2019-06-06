 Kauai condo prices doubled in May
  • Thursday, June 6, 2019
Hawaii News

Kauai condo prices doubled in May

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:27 p.m.

Homebuyers last month shelled out much more money for condominiums on Kauai — so much that it caused the median sale price for such homes to more than double, according to a report released Wednesday. Read more

Suicide prevention workshop set for Saturday

