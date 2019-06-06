 Gallery owner Sandra Pohl spearheads Downtown Art Center
  • Thursday, June 6, 2019
Gallery owner Sandra Pohl spearheads Downtown Art Center

  • By Rasa Fournier, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Within the downtown arts district, two things are certain: Artful events are astir, and somewhere at their epicenter, Louis Pohl Gallery owner Sandra Pohl is doing the moving and shaking. Read more

