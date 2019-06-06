 Junior golfers qualify for world championships
  • Thursday, June 6, 2019
  • 79°
Sports

Junior golfers qualify for world championships

  • By Ann Miller, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A group of 32 Hawaii State Junior Golf Association players qualified for the IMG Junior World Golf Championship in San Diego after earning spots earlier this week at Waikoloa Kings’ Course. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - June 5, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up