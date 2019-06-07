 Canopy cracks may delay rail construction timeline
  Friday, June 7, 2019
Canopy cracks may delay rail construction timeline

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:18 p.m.

The Honolulu rail line’s scheduled opening may be pushed back because of cracks found in several prefabricated steel structures that were to be used at West Oahu rail stations. Read more

Council OKs tax hikes for hotels, other properties

