 Crabbe stepping down as OHA's chief executive officer
  • Friday, June 7, 2019
Hawaii News

Crabbe stepping down as OHA’s chief executive officer

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:11 p.m.

Office of Hawaiian Affairs CEO Kamana‘opono Crabbe, who survived political upheaval and controversy over seven years, announced Thursday he will be stepping down from his post at the end of the month. Read more

Council OKs tax hikes for hotels, other properties

