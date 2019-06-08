 Column: ʻO wai kou inoa?
  • Saturday, June 8, 2019
Editorial | Kauakukalahale

Column: ʻO wai kou inoa?

  • By Piʻihonua Lee-Miller
The Hawaiʻi Board on Geographic Names has just held the first in a series of meetings in Pāhoa, Hawaiʻi to encourage community involvement in the naming of fissure 8, the 2018 lower Puna eruption on Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone. Read more

