 HART chief delivers latest recovery plan to the FTA
  • Saturday, June 8, 2019
  • 80°
Hawaii News

HART chief delivers latest recovery plan to the FTA

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Honolulu rail chief Andrew Robbins on Friday hand-delivered an updated recovery plan for Oahu’s beleaguered $9.2 billion rail line to Federal Transit Administration officials in San Francisco. Read more

Previous Story
Pali Highway to open on Sundays

Scroll Up