HART chief delivers latest recovery plan to the FTA

Honolulu rail chief Andrew Robbins on Friday hand-delivered an updated recovery plan for Oahu’s beleaguered $9.2 billion rail line to Federal Transit Administration officials in San Francisco. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.