Honolulu City Council panel OKs 2 vacation rental bills

  • Saturday, June 8, 2019
  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A bill allowing about 1,715 newly permitted hosted vacation rentals on Oahu but no new whole-home transient vacation units won 4-0 approval Friday from the City Council Zoning, Planning and Housing Committee, setting up the measure for a final thumbs-up from the full Council in the coming weeks. Read more

