 Kealoha case could go to the jury by end of June
  Saturday, June 8, 2019
Hawaii News

Kealoha case could go to the jury by end of June

  By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

There will be no court sessions next week. Federal prosecutors said that they plan to call a handful of final witnesses and might be able to conclude their case June 17, the day the trial resumes, or by the morning of June 18. Read more

Pali Highway to open on Sundays

