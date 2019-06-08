Territorial adopts $5M buyback program

Territorial Bancorp Inc. said its board has adopted a ninth stock repurchase program that will allow it to repurchase up to $5 million of the company’s outstanding shares. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.