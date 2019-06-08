 Territorial adopts $5M buyback program
  • Saturday, June 8, 2019
  • 80°
Hawaii News

Territorial adopts $5M buyback program

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. said its board has adopted a ninth stock repurchase program that will allow it to repurchase up to $5 million of the company’s outstanding shares. Read more

Previous Story
Pali Highway to open on Sundays

Scroll Up