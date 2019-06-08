 Waldorf’s high school is the latest casualty among private schools
  • Saturday, June 8, 2019
  • 80°
Hawaii News

Waldorf’s high school is the latest casualty among private schools

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

When Saint Francis School announced in January it would close its upper school, Honolulu Waldorf School offered a tuition discount to entice students to try its unique approach to education. Read more

Previous Story
Pali Highway to open on Sundays

Scroll Up