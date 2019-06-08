 Taylor Crabb, Jake Gibb advance in New York beach volleyball
  • Saturday, June 8, 2019
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Taylor Crabb, Jake Gibb advance in New York beach volleyball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

Honolulu’s Taylor Crabb and partner Jake Gibb of Huntington Beach, Calif., beat Honolulu’s No. 9 Trevor Crabb and Tri Bourne 17-21, 21-17, 15-13 in a winners’ bracket beach volleyball match Friday at the AVP New York City Open. Read more

