Taylor Crabb, Jake Gibb advance in New York beach volleyball

Honolulu’s Taylor Crabb and partner Jake Gibb of Huntington Beach, Calif., beat Honolulu’s No. 9 Trevor Crabb and Tri Bourne 17-21, 21-17, 15-13 in a winners’ bracket beach volleyball match Friday at the AVP New York City Open. Read more
