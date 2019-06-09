 Book doesn’t lasso all the facts in its lively paniolo tales
  • Sunday, June 9, 2019
  • 79°
Features

Book doesn’t lasso all the facts in its lively paniolo tales

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The story of how three paniolo from the Big Island went to the Frontier Days rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyo., and beat the best that the mainland had to offer, never gets old. Read more

Previous Story
Five-0 Redux: Fans weigh in on top ‘Hawaii Five-0’ episodes from season 9

Scroll Up