Invasive bug devouring native mamaki plants on Maui

  • Sunday, June 9, 2019
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 p.m.

A caterpillar and moth native to Southeast Asia have been discovered eating indigenous plants on Maui that provide important habitat for native species and protect the island’s watershed, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Read more

