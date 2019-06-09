Hawaii allocates $13M to keep Waikiki Beach from disappearing

The economic impact to Hawaii of Waikiki Beach was recently estimated at $2.2 billion a year, but the crumbling Royal Hawaiian groin and other man-made structures are all that is keeping the state’s most visited beach from being swept away. Read more
