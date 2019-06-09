Vacation rental giants look to temper Council bills

Representatives for two of the world’s largest operators of web platforms that broker vacation rentals voiced disappointment at a Honolulu City Council committee’s decision Friday to advance two bills they said will cause thousands of job cuts in Hawaii and severely hurt the visitor industry. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.