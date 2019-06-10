 Editorial: UH needs rules for Mauna Kea
  • Monday, June 10, 2019
  • 79°
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: UH needs rules for Mauna Kea

  • Today
  • Updated 2:28 a.m.

Last week, opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) presented strong objections to the University of Hawaii’s attempts to develop administrative rules for the land it leases on Mauna Kea, where the TMT would be built. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Mayor’s fancy words boil down to tax hike

Scroll Up