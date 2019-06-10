A local architect walks through her historically sensitive renovation

While almost everybody knows the majestic, beachfront Moana Hotel, Waikiki’s “first lady,” few may be aware of its uptown cousin, a sail-white, multiwindowed mansion that stands atop a grassy hill near the summit of Pacific Heights Drive, commanding a wide view of Punchbowl Crater, Honolulu and the sea. Read more
