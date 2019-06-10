 A local architect walks through her historically sensitive renovation
  • Monday, June 10, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii News

A local architect walks through her historically sensitive renovation

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

While almost everybody knows the majestic, beachfront Moana Hotel, Waikiki’s “first lady,” few may be aware of its uptown cousin, a sail-white, multiwindowed mansion that stands atop a grassy hill near the summit of Pacific Heights Drive, commanding a wide view of Punchbowl Crater, Honolulu and the sea. Read more

Previous Story
Pamela Young honored at regional Emmy Awards gala in San Francisco

Scroll Up