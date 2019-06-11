 Does it Work: Piggy Pop pan a fun twist on childhood classic
  • Tuesday, June 11, 2019
  • 85°
Crave | Does it Work?

Does it Work: Piggy Pop pan a fun twist on childhood classic

  • By Review by Michelle Ramos mramos@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:51 p.m.

Remember pigs in a blanket — hot dogs encased in dough? Ontel has created the Piggy Pop Bake Pan, an adorable pink silicone mold that delivers 12 “piggies in blankets,” bite-size versions of that childhood favorite. Read more

Previous Story
By Request: Ahi salad born of a Roman holiday

Scroll Up