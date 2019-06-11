Does it Work: Piggy Pop pan a fun twist on childhood classic

Remember pigs in a blanket — hot dogs encased in dough? Ontel has created the Piggy Pop Bake Pan, an adorable pink silicone mold that delivers 12 “piggies in blankets,” bite-size versions of that childhood favorite. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.