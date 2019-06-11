Drunken driver gets probation for crash that killed moped rider

A motorist who killed a moped rider in a drunken driving hit-and-run collision near Ala Moana Center began serving a one-year jail term Monday for negligent homicide and fleeing the scene of a traffic collision. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.