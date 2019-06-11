 Drunken driver gets probation for crash that killed moped rider
  Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Hawaii News

Drunken driver gets probation for crash that killed moped rider

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:06 p.m.

A motorist who killed a moped rider in a drunken driving hit-and-run collision near Ala Moana Center began serving a one-year jail term Monday for negligent homicide and fleeing the scene of a traffic collision. Read more

