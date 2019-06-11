Feds dropping drug distribution charges against Hilo doctor with dementia

A Hilo doctor at the center of a federal prosecution accusing his office workers of illegally obtaining and selling powerful prescription painkillers has dementia and had been treating himself for the disease since 2014, according to the report of a court-appointed psychiatrist. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.