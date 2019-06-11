 Feds dropping drug distribution charges against Hilo doctor with dementia
  Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Feds dropping drug distribution charges against Hilo doctor with dementia

  By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  Updated 10:01 p.m.

A Hilo doctor at the center of a federal prosecution accusing his office workers of illegally obtaining and selling powerful prescription painkillers has dementia and had been treating himself for the disease since 2014, according to the report of a court-appointed psychiatrist. Read more

