Ex-University of Hawaii LB in Hawaii as ambassador for Rams

Former Rams linebacker Pisa Tinoisamoa, current safety John Johnson III and the team’s cheerleaders will be in Honolulu this weekend to help promote the Aug. 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.