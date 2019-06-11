 Ex-University of Hawaii LB in Hawaii as ambassador for Rams
Ex-University of Hawaii LB in Hawaii as ambassador for Rams

  By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Former Rams linebacker Pisa Tinoisamoa, current safety John Johnson III and the team’s cheerleaders will be in Honolulu this weekend to help promote the Aug. 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium. Read more

