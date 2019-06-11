 Ferd Lewis: Clippers could return to Hawaii star-studded
  • Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Clippers could return to Hawaii star-studded

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As the NBA edges closer to the most compelling free-agent sweepstakes in years and a potentially intriguing trade market, you can’t help but wonder just who might show up on the Stan Sheriff Center court this fall. Read more

