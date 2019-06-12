 Editorial: Maui jail can’t be put off any longer
  • Wednesday, June 12, 2019
  • 79°
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Maui jail can’t be put off any longer

  • Today
  • Updated 6:59 p.m.

Maui is faced with a worst-case scenario at its local jail. It’s one of the state’s own making, to be sure, but it appears there’s finally movement to address at least one of its critical problems: overcrowding. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: OHA has chance to reform itself

Scroll Up