Firefighters brave elements in Mauna Kea rescue

The 7-1/2-hour rescue of an injured 68-year-old Arizona man 1.5 miles below Mauna Kea’s 13,200-foot summit took synchronized teamwork, battling darkness, altitude sickness and freezing temperatures with no trails on rough lava. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.