 University of Hawaii athletics negotiating extention of radio contract with KKEA
  • Wednesday, June 12, 2019
  • 79°
Sports

University of Hawaii athletics negotiating extention of radio contract with KKEA

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:22 p.m.

The University of Hawaii is in negotiations with KKEA (1420-AM, 92.7-FM) for an extension of their radio rights contract to air UH sports, the first of the athletic department’s media deals up for renewal in coming months. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - June 12, 2019

Scroll Up