 A day in the life of a dolphin
  • Thursday, June 13, 2019
  • 79°
Features | Play

A day in the life of a dolphin

  • By Zenaida Serrano zserrano@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Little ones can swim along with a baby bottlenose dolphin and experience a day in his life — diving, chasing and exploring his underwater world — in “Dolphins,” a new children’s picture book. Read more

Previous Story
Magnum Reloaded: Welsh actress Perdita Weeks helps breathe new life into rebooted ‘Magnum P.I.’

Scroll Up