 Charges dismissed against ousted principal
  Thursday, June 13, 2019
Hawaii News

Charges dismissed against ousted principal

  By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 10:56 p.m.

A state judge has permanently dismissed felony theft charges against the ousted director of the now-defunct Halau Lokahi Public Charter School because the state took too long to take the case to trial. Read more

Injured man, 5 others cited for trespassing after rockfall at Sacred Falls

