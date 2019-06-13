 Ferd Lewis: Wheels set in motion for New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District
  • Thursday, June 13, 2019
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Wheels set in motion for New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District

  By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The envisioned successor to deteriorating Aloha Stadium doesn’t have so much as an o’o stick in the Halawa ground yet, but it does have a name and, soon, a website. Read more

