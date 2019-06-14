 No to sanctuary city
  • Friday, June 14, 2019
Editorial | Off the News

No to sanctuary city

  • Today
  • Updated 6:26 p.m.

These days, becoming a “sanctuary city” is an act of political defiance, a poke in the eye of the Trump administration and its tough immigration policies — a little afield of the usual business of the Honolulu City Council. Read more

