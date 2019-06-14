 Ige and Trump find common ground on some policies
  Friday, June 14, 2019
Hawaii News

Ige and Trump find common ground on some policies

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.

Gov. David Ige found common ground with President Donald Trump on Thursday during a working lunch at the White House to discuss issues relating to workforce development, occupational licensing laws and child care policies. Read more

Makali'i voyaging canoe heads to 2 islands in Papahanaumokuakea

