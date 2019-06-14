 Cataluna: Trash in the hall, no one to call; condo folks chafe at vacation rentals
  Friday, June 14, 2019
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Cataluna: Trash in the hall, no one to call; condo folks chafe at vacation rentals

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:38 p.m.

The influx of out-of-control vacation rentals is affecting neighborhoods all through Hawaii, but the situation may be most untenable in residential condo and apartment buildings. Read more

