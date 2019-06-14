 Paddle-outs and beach cleanups lined up for International Surfing Day
Paddle-outs and beach cleanups lined up for International Surfing Day

A big swell is predicted for Oahu’s South Shore this weekend, which can be frustrating for surfers who have to work, such as Matthias Keller, who will be volunteering all Saturday morning on the shore fronting the Publics surf break in Waikiki, setting up and helping to lead the Surfrider Foundation’s annual beach cleanup and educational event celebrating International Surfing Day, which it founded in 2005. Read more

