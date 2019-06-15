 Ocean Watch: Eels are just long, skinny fish wanting solitude
  • Saturday, June 15, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii News | Ocean Watch

Ocean Watch: Eels are just long, skinny fish wanting solitude

  • By Susan Scott, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii hosts at least 17 species of snake eels, but we snorkelers rarely see them because snake eels tend to hide during the day and hunt at night. The magnificent snake eel is the one most often mistaken for a sea snake. Read more

Previous Story
Magic Island lagoon to remain closed due to grounded sailboat

Scroll Up