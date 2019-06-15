 Reopening of Kauai’s Kuhio Highway brings pledges of aloha
  • Saturday, June 15, 2019
Reopening of Kauai's Kuhio Highway brings pledges of aloha

  By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.

The reopening of a 2-mile stretch of Kauai’s Kuhio Highway on Monday likely will come without major protests, and instead see the rollout of the Aloha Pledge and what many hope is a new era of collaboration in managing tourism and its impacts on the Garden Isle. Read more

