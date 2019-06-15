 Kamehameha graduate lifts U.S. volleyball to win
Kamehameha graduate lifts U.S. volleyball to win

Behind the setting of Kamehameha graduate Micah Christenson, the U.S. men’s national volleyball team defeated Argentina 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21 in a Nations Volleyball League pool play match Friday in Cannes, France. Read more

