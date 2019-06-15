Kamehameha graduate lifts U.S. volleyball to win

Behind the setting of Kamehameha graduate Micah Christenson, the U.S. men’s national volleyball team defeated Argentina 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21 in a Nations Volleyball League pool play match Friday in Cannes, France. Read more
