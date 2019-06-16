 Japanese Cultural Center to honor community leaders
  • Sunday, June 16, 2019
Japanese Cultural Center to honor community leaders

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

The nonprofit Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i will present its annual Sharing the Spirit of Aloha gala at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort’s Coral Ballroom. Read more

