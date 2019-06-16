 Divers, snorkeler require ocean rescues
  • Sunday, June 16, 2019
  • 80°
Hawaii News

Divers, snorkeler require ocean rescues

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A visitor was in serious condition Saturday after swallowing water while snorkeling by the Mokulua islets off Lanikai, according to Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright. Read more

Previous Story
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash on Hawaii island
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales

Scroll Up