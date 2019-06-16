 Hawaii company proposes deep-sea limu farm for food and fuel
  • Sunday, June 16, 2019
  • 80°
Hawaii News

Hawaii company proposes deep-sea limu farm for food and fuel

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.

Thirty-three feet below the ocean surface 1.5 miles off Kaiwi Point on Hawaii island is a spot that could spawn industry-disrupting change for producing a popular and pricey ingredient in poke. Read more

Previous Story
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash on Hawaii island
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales

Scroll Up