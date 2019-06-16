 NOAA awards over $3.8M to Hawaii ocean projects
  • Sunday, June 16, 2019
Hawaii News | Newswatch

NOAA awards over $3.8M to Hawaii ocean projects

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 a.m.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has awarded over $3.8 million in federal funding to projects that support ongoing coastal and marine research and educational outreach in Hawaii, according to U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono. Read more

