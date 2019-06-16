 Timeline of events in Andy Vliet’s case against Kamehameha Schools
Timeline of events in Andy Vliet’s case against Kamehameha Schools

Andy Vliet, a Kamehameha Schools graduate, speaks publicly for the first time about the alleged sex abuse he suffered decades ago at the hands of Dr. Robert Browne, a psychiatrist who was accused of molesting Kamehameha students from the late 1950s to the early 1980s. Settlement talks to resolve a lawsuit Vliet filed against Kamehameha Schools and other defendants have failed. Read more

